Big Apple Circus returns to Lincoln Center with Nik Wallenda

NEW YORK — After canceling its season last summer and filing for bankruptcy, the Big Apple Circus is back, just in time for its 40th anniversary.

Under its new producers, BigTop Works, the show returns to its longtime home at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park for performances through Jan. 7.

Audiences can enjoy two legendary feats under one tent: the famous seven-person pyramid on the high wire with Nik Wallenda and The Fabulous Wallendas, as well as the quadruple somersault on the trapeze by The Flying Tunizianis.

Other acts include Dandino & Luciana, who combine speed and acrobatics on roller skates, award-winning contortionist Elayne Kramer, master juggler Gamal Garcia, Yeneneh Tesfaye's African Russian bar act, acrobats from The Anastasini Brothers and animal trainer Jenny Vidbel.

Fan favorite Grandma the Clown will return and Ty McFarlan will take on the role of Ringmaster.

Tickets are available at www.BigAppleCircus.com