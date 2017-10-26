11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure in Jersey City building

JERSEY CITY – Eleven patients were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure Thursday.

Jersey City emergency officials evacuated a 16-family residential building at 168 Harrison Avenue.

Eleven people, including on Jersey City firefighter, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Three of those individuals are in critical condition, officials said.

The building representative, PSE&G, and Fire Department are investigating the scene.

