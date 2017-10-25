Video: Woman sought for kidnapping dog from Queens home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CORONA, Queens — Video was released Wednesday showing a woman kidnaping a dog from a Queens home's front yard, according to police.

The woman entered a fenced yard on 37th Avenue, near 97th Street, around 8:20 a.m. Friday, police said.

She then grabbed a shih tzu, 2, from the yard and fled, according to police.

Investigators released video of the incident, asking anyone who could identify the woman to come forward.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).