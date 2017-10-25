Video: Man opens fire, shooting victim in buttocks on Queens street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on video opening fire on a Queens street, shooting another man in the buttocks who is now in critical condition.

Video released Tuesday night showed the altercation on Kissena Boulevard near 71st Avenue.

The man sought fired several shots around 9:50 p.m. Monday, police said.

The victim, 46, was shot in the buttocks and hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

The accused shooter is described as a man in his 30s, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).