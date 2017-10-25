Video captures double-knife attack in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT, The Bronx — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly attacked another man with two knives in the Bronx.

Surveillance video captured the attacker following the victim before he pulled out two knives and starting stabbing the 27-year-old about 2 p.m. on Monday near Selwyn Avenue and East 172nd Street, police said.

The victim brought himself to the hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds to his back and a slash wound to his forehead, police said.

The culprit is described as a Hispanic male with a ponytail who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall, police said. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).