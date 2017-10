Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She needs no introduction; but that’s no reason not to recognize the icon that Patti Labelle is.

And she brings her midas touch to whatever it is she does, from her singing, to her love of cooking to pretty much everything.

Her latest project has her partnering with Pfizer for the “All About Your Boom Campaign.”

She stopped by the PIX11 News Studios to talk to our Ojinika Obiekwe about it, and you can find out more on the campaign and how it can help baby boomers by clicking here.