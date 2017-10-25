Possible human remains found in Nassau County park: FBI

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — Possible human remains have been found in a park in Nassau County, miles from where the remains of a missing teenager were found last week, FBI officials said Wednesday.

What is believed to be human remains was uncovered in Freeport’s Cow Meadow Park, officials said.

The scene is being processed, and officials with the FBI Long Island Gang Task Force are working with the Nassau County Police Department.

“The FBI will not have further comment on the investigation at this time,” officials said in a statement.

The possible remains were found about 4 miles south of where the body of a missing 16-year-old boy was located on Long Island last Friday.