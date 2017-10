MANHATTAN — A block on Manhattan’s west side was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a possible gas leak, according to fire officials.

A call came in about 8:50 a.m. about a gas main rupture, sparking the evacuation of West 30th Street between 10th and 11th avenues.

FDNY is standing by as a precaution, officials said.

Gas has been turned off in the area while utility crews investigate, Con Edison said.

