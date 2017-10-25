PIX11 Morning News to begin at 4:30 a.m. on October 30

NEW YORK, October 24, 2017–PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce the expansion of the Morning News broadcast. Beginning Monday, October 30th, PIX11 Morning News will begin at 4:30 am each weekday.

Anchored by Kala Rama and Craig Treadway (4:30am-6am) Betty Nguyen and Dan Mannarino (6am-9am) PIX11 Morning News will air weekdays from 4:30am-9am.

Marissa Torres will continue to provide traffic from 4:30-9am, as well as deliver weather from 4:30-6am. NewsRadio 880’s Tom Kaminski will continue to deliver traffic reports (6-9am) from the Air 11 chopper. Meteorologist Byron Miranda will continue to deliver weather forecasts from 6-9am.

The newscast is executive produced by Ted Winner.

“Comprehensive local news programming and breaking coverage has always been our focus, and returning the morning news broadcast to a 4:30am start was a logical extension, allowing us to reach a growing news audience,” said Amy Waldman, PIX11 News Director. “As ‘New York’s Very Own,’ we’re committed to providing Tri-State area viewers with even more local news, traffic and weather as they prepare to start their day.”

With the expansion of the AM newscast, WPIX will produce nearly 40 hours of live, local news each week including The PIX11 Morning News, The PIX11 News at 5pm The PIX11 News at 6pm, The PIX11 News at Ten and PIX11 News Close-Up. Full program schedules can be found here.