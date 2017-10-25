Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five little pumpkins sitting on the gate? Try over 1,000 illuminating New York Harbor.

This weekend is “Night of 1,000 Jack O’Lanterns,” an event that for the first time will display hand carved pumpkins on Governors Island. The spectacle is put on by RISE of the Jack O’Lanterns, an organization that for the past six years has put on the “Garden of Gourds” event in Long Island.

Tickets for the event include a ferry ride from Manhattan to Governors Island. Upon arrival, visitors will walk down a path lit up by more than 1,000 jack o’lanterns. According to the RISE’s website, Governors Island will have 20,000 pounds of pumpkins on the island, with several weighing over 100 pounds.

Visitors will also have the chance to speak with some of the local tri-state artists that carved pumpkins on the trail. As an added bonus, since Governors Island is not often open at night, attendees will have great views of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, as well as pass through Castle Williams.

The event is happening the nights of Oct. 26 – 29, and you must buy tickets in advance. For those interested in attending, head to the RISE’s website to purchase tickets.