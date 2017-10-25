Mysterious liquid injures girl, 13, in ‘anti-white’ attack in Queens: police

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A stranger threw an unknown substance in the face of a 13-year-old girl, who was later hospitalized, during an “anti-white” attack in South Richmond Hill, police said Wednesday.

The teen exited a bus near Lefferts Boulevard and 101st Avenue, bordering the South Ozone Park neighborhood, Tuesday at 3:25 p.m. when she said she was approached from behind by an unknown person.

When the girl turned around, the stranger threw an unknown liquid in her face and made an “anti-white remark,” police said.

The man fled northbound on Lefferts Boulevard toward 97th Avenue, according to police.

He is described as being about 30 years old, with a bald head, and dark complexion; last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, royal blue pants, and tan and brown boots.

The victim, who suffered burning to her eyes and was hospitalized, managed to take a photo of the man using her cellphone after the attack, police said.

