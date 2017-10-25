Mother arrested in death of 7-month-old son

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A mother was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of her 7-month-old son, police said.

Anwar Jawad, 25, of Brooklyn, faces charges of second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.

Her baby died on Jan. 7. Shortly before 7 a.m. that day, a woman the same age as his mother brought the infant, unconscious and unresponsive, to an emergency room in Sunset Park.

Dameen Mohammed, who police said lived in Staten Island, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The baby’s cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, police said. The manner of death was ruled a homicide last month.