Michael Rapaport has plenty to say about LeBron James, Knicks in new book

Don’t get him started because actor and director Michael Rapaport always has something to say about every topic.

In his first book, “This Book Has Balls,” he shares his opinions on sports and sports figures and as a self-proclaimed MVP of trash talking, he gets to do plenty.

Tiger Woods, LeBron James, the New York Knicks — that’s what is on his mind.

Michael’s "I Am Rapaport" podcast (which has 2 million monthly listeners and is regularly in the iTunes top 50) tackles everything from politics to pop culture. Rapaport can currently be see on "Atypical," airing on Netflix and will be appearing next on Showtime’s upcoming series "White Famous."

Of course, many know him from TV shows such as “Friends, “ “Justified,” “The War at Home,” and “Prison Break,” and in films such as “True Romance” and “Mighty Aphrodite.” In 2011, he directed the award-winning documentary “Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest.”

You can meet up with busy author/actor/director at the following book signing events:

Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Brookens

211 East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Oct. 30, 9p.m.

Gramercy Theater

127 E. 23rd St., New York, NY 10010