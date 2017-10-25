Man pulls 14-year-old girl in Queens into his car, rapes her: police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A man allegedly forced a 14-year-old girl into his car, took her to his apartment and then raped her Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was walking down the street in Far Rockaway to get some food Tuesday night when Osvaldo Tobar, a 21-year-old man sitting in the back seat of a black car, allegedly opened the door and pulled the victim inside, an NYPD spokesperson said. He drove to his apartment and reportedly pulled the teenage victim inside by the arm, injuring her wrist.

Once inside his bedroom, he allegedly threatened and raped the victim, police said.

Tobar was arrested and charged around 10:25 p.m, officials said. He was charged with rape, acting in a manner injurious to child, unlawful imprisonment, assault and harassment.