Man kills mom at their NJ home, puts body in garage: prosecutors

PARAMUS, NJ — A man allegedly killed his 56-year-old mother at their New Jersey home and stored her body in a garage.

Police found Susana Lopez’ body on Oct. 24 while performing a wellness check at their home on Spring Valley Road, officials said. Her body had been there for several days.

Police performed a wellness check after concerned neighbors called to say they had not seen the woman for several day, according to NJ.com. She was reportedly killed with a box cutter.

Jesus Lopez, 30, was charged with murder, desecration of human remains, possession of a criminal weapon, and hindering apprehension. He is currently being held by the Bergen County Sheriff’s office.

Lopez has not yet appeared in court and an initial court appearance has not been scheduled. He could face a life sentence in prison if convicted.