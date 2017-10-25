Man, 22, shot dead on Long Island street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — An investigation is underway into the shooting of a man found dead on a Long Island street, according to police.

A 911 call about a "disturbance" was placed to cops at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday in the midst of a drenching downpour.

A man, later identified as Ricardo Tross, 22, was found shot to death, lying in the middle of North Arizona Road in West Babylon, police said.

An investigation is now underway in the area, which is home to many of the city's police and firefighters.

The medical examiner will need to determine the man's cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detectives' Squad at 631-852-6392.