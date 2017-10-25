Major Sandy recovery work still underway at Coney Island apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Linda Young says her building, the Surfside Gardens, has turned into a construction zone of dirt, dust and hazards.

"My 2-year-old grandson Liam has to scooter around all this mud and it's a dump," said Young, taking PIX11 on a tour.

The lobby has been a danger zone of hanging pipes and wires after construction started to rebuild damage from Hurricane Sandy six months ago, Young said.

Other families see it differently.

"Better late than never. If they start doing it that shows some signs of improvement you know," said a man who did not want to be identified.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said, "There is major Sandy recovery work underway at Coney Island Site 4/5, where we are not only repairing the damages caused by the storm, but building back stronger to ensure our residents will be safer in future storms. We understand construction work can be disruptive and we will take additional measures to lessen the impact on our residents.”

