Joe Biden running for president? ‘We’ll see what happens’

Former Vice President Joe Biden is clearly leaving the door open to running for president in 2020, saying in an interview published Wednesday he hasn’t ruled it out.

“I haven’t decided to run,” he told Vanity Fair. “But I’ve decided I’m not going to decide not to run. We’ll see what happens.”

He said that the decision would be hard on his family.

“It’s hard,” he added. “You don’t run by yourself. Your family is totally implicated. They become news; they become fodder.”

He said that if his late son Beau hadn’t fallen ill, he would have ran for President.

“No question,” he said in the interview. “I had planned on running, and I wasn’t running against Hillary or Bernie or anybody else. Honest to God, I thought that I was the best suited for the moment to be President.”

Assessing the current administration, he said that President Donald Trump gets in his own way in the path to improve the United States.

“We are so well positioned to own the 21st century — Jesus, God! — if we just get out of our own way. The rest of the world is not a patch on our jeans. I mean, jeez, we have problems, but holy mackerel!”

He also said Trump is not only “self-referential and uninformed,” but also a threat to the very foundations of the country.

“This sounds corny,” he said, “but everything the founders did was to erect institutions that made it more difficult to abuse power. That’s why they have three different branches of government. And what really worries me about this administration is the frontal attack on those institutions that, if they were lost, makes the abuse of power so much more available.”