Here’s how much time you’ve lost to subway delays

NEW YORK — You aren’t imagining it – your wait for the subway each day has gotten longer in the last five years.

Newly released data from the city’s Independent Budget Office shows passengers as a whole are losing 10,877 more hours each year during morning rush hour delays now than they were in 2012.

Delays have increased on every single line in the city.Hours lost to delays during the morning rush from 7 a.m.–10 a.m. have increased on every subway line by at least 25 percent. Commuters who ride the J, Z, C and 7 have seen the largest increase in delays times.

The lines with the most delays as of May 2017 are the 5 and A trains.