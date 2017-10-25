Girlfriend gives emotional testimony of day Delrawn Small was allegedly shot by NYPD officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zaquanna Albert, the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, took the stand during day two of the murder trial against off-duty NYPD officer Wayne Isaacs, who is accused of shooting Small.

Albert explained how their July 4th started with a barbecue and drinks with friends and how it ended with her watching in horror as the father of her infant son was allegedly shot to death by Isaacs who had cut them off in road rage.

Albert broke down in tears describing Small after he'd been shot.

"He was grunting, making noises, I saw blood all over, he was leaking out, just leaking."

The defense tried to poke holes in Albert's testimony, tried to get her to say Small caused his own death and that he was the aggressor.

Defense Attorney Stephen Worth believes Albert's testimony helped the defense. The State Attorney General's office, prosecuting the case argued the officer was careless.

The 911 call made by Isaacs was also heard in court Wednesday. During the call, the officer appeared to sound calm as he explained he had been attacked.

However, surveillance video does not show an attack.

The case is scheduled to resume on Thursday.