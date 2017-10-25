Girl injured by mysterious liquid in Queens ‘anti-white’ incident snaps picture of attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — The NYPD is looking for a man who threw a mystery liquid on a teenager's face in Richmond Hill, Queens Tuesday.

According to police, the 13-year-old got off the Q10 bus at Lefferts Boulevard and 101st Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. when the man approached her. As he allegedly threw the liquid on her, he also said a racial slur.

The girl's father rushed to the bus stop when she called and told him what happened.

"She was actually fairly calm and collected but she was sobbing," Vincent Evangelista said.

Queens resident Jessica Romero was getting off the bus with the teenager when it happened.

"I was like, 'sweetie, take a picture. Call 9-1-1 right now because you don't know if that's water or what that is,'" she said.

The brave girl was able to take a picture of the man.

The teen was taken to the hospital and was released Tuesday night. She even went to school Wednesday.

Evangelista, a doctor, said they still don't know what the liquid was.

"It was obviously a caustic liquid because it did cause her to have burning in the eyes, which needed to be treated appropriately," he said.

According to police, the suspect fled northbound on Lefferts Boulevard, heading toward 97th Avenue.

The culprit was described as approximately 30-years-old. He has a bald head and was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and a red shirt underneath. He was wearing royal blue pants and tan and brown boots.

