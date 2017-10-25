Car crashes into NJ home after chase, injures woman in her 90s inside

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ — A car crashed into a Ridgefield Park home Wednesday afternoon after a road-rage incident led to a car chase, police said.

Two drivers had some sort of road-rage incident while driving on Route 46 around 2:30 p.m., officials said. There was a car chase which ended when a car crashed into a Brewster Avenue home, injuring a woman in her 90s inside the home.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

A second car crashed nearby, police said. The driver of that car fled the scene.