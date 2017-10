SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a blaze in Queens early Wednesday, according to FDNY.

Reports of a fire were made on Liberty Avenue, between 122nd and 121st streets, in South Ozone Park, around 5 a.m., FDNY said.

The fire was under control in about an hour, but not before two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Several small businesses are located where the fire broke out.