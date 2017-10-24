Train hits vehicle, suspending LIRR service in both directions near Hicksville: MTA

NEW YORK — LIRR service is suspended in both directions east of Hicksville after a vehicle was struck by a train, according to the MTA.

The unauthorized vehicle was on the tracks when it was struck by a train east of Bethpage, the MTA’s website states.

The driver exited the vehicle before it was struck, and no one was injured, a witness tweeted, along with an image of the damage. Officials have not confirmed information about injuries.

Ronkonkoma train service is temporarily suspended in both directions east of Hicksville

Commuters are advised to use alternate branches, such as Babylon, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay Branches, according to the MTA.