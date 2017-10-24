Reward offered in search for 3rd person after deadly Brooklyn home invasion

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A reward is being offered Tuesday in the search for at least one more person after a violent home invasion led to the death of a 91-year-old man earlier this month.

Waldiman Thompson, 91, and his wife Ethlin Thompson, 100, were tied up during the Oct. 11 robbery of their Decatur Street home, in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.

Ethlin Thompson was able to eventually free herself and call for help, but her husband died.

Waldiman Thompson’s funeral was Friday, the same day police announced the arrest of Dwayne Blackwood, 27, of Brooklyn.

Blackwood’s aunt, Suzette Troutman, 45, of Brooklyn, has since been arrested.

Both face charges of charged with second-degree murder, assault and burglary, police said.

The pair’s relationship was reported by the NY Daily News, which also identified Troutman as the Thompsons’ caretaker and housekeeper of two years.

Troutman, Blackwood and another man allegedly had a toddler with them when they ransacked the home the woman worked in, the Daily News reports.

The search for the third man continues Tuesday.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).