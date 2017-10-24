Residents of Bronx building stuck without gas for nearly a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A grandmother - and more than a dozen other families in her Bronx building have been stuck without gas for nearly a year.

The problem started back in January when the Undercliff Avenue building has a gas leak, said Tracy HartZog. Residents haven't been able to cook and the laundry room has been closed due to gas problems.

"I'm done. I'm so tired," said HartZog. "I need my gas. I need to cook for my kids."

She isn't the only one who's frustrated. Fifth-floor resident Noelia Fitzpatrick also wants to be able to cook for her grandkids.

"I'm waiting, I'm waiting, I'm waiting - and nobody even fix," she said.

They say even the building's super has been without gas.

PIX11 News reached out to Con Edison and a spokesperson confirms they are waiting on repairs. Management of the building did not return several phone calls. The plumber and the City confirm inspectors will be checking work on Friday.

"I can't get a straight answer," said HartZog. "Everybody is pushing the blame on somebody else."

