CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ — A 3-year-old boy battling a stage 4 neuroblastoma got his very own police car from the local department,

Ben Graham, 3, visited with the Camden County Police Department on Monday. The officers had chopped him and bought him a police car.

“He was totally surprised and had so much fun with our officers, giving all of them hugs when it was time to go,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Check out the adorable pictures: