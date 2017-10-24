`I Can`t Breathe`: New book looks at surprising story behind Eric Garner’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I can`t breathe" are among the chilling last words of Eric Garner captured on video while an NYPD officer held him in a chokehold.

Garner later died and the officer was not indicted. The story which began on Bay Street in Staten Island sparked protests nationwide. Writer Matt Taibbi gives a an in-depth look at who Eric Garner was. In the book, "I Can`t Breathe," Taibbi returns to Bay Street to interview Garner`s family, friends and rivals.

The book is currently online and in stores.

Taibbi will be appearing at two discussions in the NYC area:

Thursday, Oct. 26

6 - 8:30 p.m.

Random House Big Ideas Night

In conversation with Chris Jackson, Q&A, signing

Location: Random House, 1745 Broadway NY, NY 10019

Tickets: http://www.randomhousebooks.com/event/bigideasnight15/

Wednesday, Nov. 1

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m

Greenlight Bookstore at St. Joseph’s College

In conversation with Touré, Q&A, signing

Location: St Joseph’s College 245 Clinton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Tickets: http://www.greenlightbookstore.com/event/matt-taibbi-toure