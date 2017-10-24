Gusty winds, heavy rain to pound tri-state all day Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Severe weather, including gusty winds and heavy rain, will pound the tri-state area most of Tuesday, and there’s even the slightest chance of a tornado.

Thunderstorms, lightning and hail will move over the area Tuesday morning and stay in place into the evening, with some of the heaviest downpours expected during the afternoon commute.

PIX11's Rain Futercast predicts 1.73 inches of rain in NYC by the end of the day, but on Monday, the National Weather Service predicted totals closer to 2.40 inches.

Threat for heavy rain continues: 2"- 3" still in the forecast, with locally higher amounts. Heaviest over Lower Hudson Valley and CT. pic.twitter.com/qykSHJT8Vs — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 24, 2017

Despite it being umbrella weather, high winds may prove them ineffective.

A wind advisory is in place from 8 a.m. through 2 a.m. Wednesday, warning of sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph, and gusts of 45 to 50 mph, according to the weather service.

Winds will last through the day, calming west to east in the evening hours.

Unsecured objects will be blown around, tree limbs could be blown down, isolated power outages are possible and travel over bridges and overpasses will be impacted, the weather service warns.

Windy Advisory in effect from 8am Tue-2am Wed! Gusts 45-50 mph possible. Tree limbs could be blown down resulting in isolated power outages. pic.twitter.com/AJsb3WvE2e — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 23, 2017

Although a tornado is unlikely, PIX11 Meteorologist Byron Miranda says the possibility cannot be ruled out.

Wind, rain and humidity aside, temperatures Tuesdayx will be moderate.

Highs will top off at 73 degrees in NYC, before dipping to highs in the 60s the remainder of the week. Rain is not in the forecast again until Sunday.