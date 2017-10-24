Gusty winds causing power outages around NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Gusty winds whipping around New Jersey are causing power outages.

Utilities are reporting 27,574 homes and businesses without electricity Tuesday morning. Morris, Gloucester and Burlington counties are the hardest hit.

The National Weather Service says southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph (16 to 32 kph) could pack gusts up to 45 mph (72 kph).

The winds have downed tree limbs and power lines.

An estimated 1,600 customers are also without power in New York City as of 3 p.m.

Power outages are also delaying commuters confronted with downed wires, trees and traffic lights that are out. NJ Transit experienced delays due to a fallen tree and Metro North was delayed by several downed trees.

Weather conditions have also disrupted flights out of JFK airport.

Showers with locally heavy downpours will continue into Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will become more concentrated in some areas across the region.

PIX11 contributed to this report.