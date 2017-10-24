Group jumps man from behind in Bronx, drags him by his neck

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A 50-year-old man was jumped by a group of four people who dragged him and stole his wallet and phone, police said.

He was in front of a Claremont apartment building near Sheridan Avenue and East 168th Street around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 18 when he was attacked, officials said. One man jumped on his back, grabbed him by his neck and dragged him from behind.

A second man came up and took the victim’s iPhone 8, which is valued at about $700, police said. Another man took the victim’s wallet, which contained bank cards and a MetroCard. A fourth man acted as a lookout.

The attackers fled the scene on foot. One of the victim’s bank cards was used shortly after at the 167th Street B and D train station. It was used to buy a $122 MetroCard.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers. The first man was wearing a varsity-style jacket with a distinctive design on the back, including “Japan” and a tiger.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).