Family of student stabbed to death in Bronx school to sue city for $25 million

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — The families of the teen stabbed to death and the teen stabbed at a Bronx school plan to sue the city for $25 million.

Matthew McCree was stabbed to death. Louna Dennis, his mother, filed a notice of claim against the NYPD and Education Department for failing to protect her son.

"My main concern is getting justice for both boys," she said.

Her son's friend is currently being home schooled while he recovered. He has no movement in one of his arms.

Dennis' attorney called the lack of metal detectors in the school a "recipe for disaster." Metal detectors were quickly installed at Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation after the fatal stabbing.

"Most schools don't have metal detectors by the choice of the school community," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

McCree and a 16-year-old teen apparently bulled their classmate Abel Cedeno, 18, before allegedly stabbed them. Cedeno is now at Rikers awaiting trial on manslaughter charges.