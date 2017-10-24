‘Combat Jack’ was diagnosed with colon cancer

Reggie Osse – founder of the Combat Jack podcast – was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, he shared on Twitter.

“In 7 years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode,” the former hip-hop lawyer said in a statement. “I got hit with some real life sh*t. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer.”

He was rushed to the hospital and head “pretty severe surgery.”

Combat Jack plans to use both chemotherapy and some sort of alternative medicine going forward.

“Your boy aint going nowhere though,” he wrote in a statement. “We’re gonna keep doing this. Keep rocking’ with us.'”