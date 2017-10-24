Brother of woman killed by her estranged husband shares her story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Paul Abreu's sister Massielle was murdered in 2010 at the hands of her estranged husband. She reported her abuse to her family, her friends, even the police. She put in a transfer to get new housing and still her estranged husband found her and killed her in front of her kids.

Massielle was just a teenager when she met her eventual husband. She was abused for a decade.

Paul Abreu legally adopted her three children. Now he's talking about life after the murder as National Domestic Violence month is honored.