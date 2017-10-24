Boy, 10, missing in the Bronx

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A 10-year-old boy has been missing in the Bronx since Monday afternoon.

Milton Alcantaro was last seen at Urban Science Academy on Tellar Avenue around 2 p.m.

He is about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Alcantaro was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and a blue and gray backpack.

Police have asked for help finding him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).