Bill Clinton speaks at rally for New Jersey Democrat

PARAMUS, N.J. — Former President Bill Clinton was in New Jersey Tuesday campaigning for the Democrat running for governor.

Clinton joined Phil Murphy at a get-out-the-vote rally at an electricians' union hall in Paramus.

Hillary Clinton appeared with Murphy at a campaign fundraiser on Sunday night.

Murphy is the former U.S. ambassador to Germany in President Barack Obama's administration. Obama campaigned for Murphy in New Jersey last week. Former vice presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore have also campaigned.

Murphy is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie.