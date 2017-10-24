Animal communicator says she can speak for four-legged friends who can’t

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — For years, Fran Bowen longed to know what was going on in the mind of her 2-year-old pup Charlie Girl.

Specifically, she wanted to know what was causing her to pounce on complete strangers.

“She gets really skittish when we take walks and she lunges at people that she doesn’t know sometimes,” Bowen said. “That has always been a question of what and why.”

Enter renowned animal communicator Sue Pike.

Pet owners are known to travel from across the tri-state for her one-of-a-kind service in which she speaks for our four-legged friends who can’t.

“When I do animal communication, I do it two ways,” she said. “One is just that heart-to-heart receiving messages via images or as a spirit channel – that’s when I channel and my voice changes a little bit.”

Incorporating the Japanese technique of Reiki, Pike said she has a direct channel to our furry friends -- a skill she has nurtured over the past 10 years.

The most common inquiries she says are owners curious to know if their pet is happy and healthy.

“They want to know if they feel OK, if they’re sick or in a lot of physical pain, if they’re ready to transition or not – and they want to know if they want a friend," she said.

If you’re looking to communicate with your pooch or feline, and want to book a session with Sue Pike, visit her website to book an appointment.