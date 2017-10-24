63-year-old woman’s body found with stab wounds in Manhattan apartment

FORT GEORGE, Manhattan — A 63-year-old woman’s body was found in a Fort George apartment Tuesday, police said.

Officers on a wellness check at a Dongan Place apartment found Claudina Cruz in the bedroom unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in the torso and trauma to the head, officials said. Emergency Medical Services rushed to the apartment and pronounced Cruz deceased at the scene.

A 59-year-old man was found in the apartment conscious and alert with multiple slash wounds to both wrists, police said. He was taken into custody and transported to Columbia Presbyterian in stable condition.

