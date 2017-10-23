Two injured in Newark shooting

NEWARK, N.J. – Two people were injured in a shooting that took place in Newark Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around Springfield Avenue in Newark. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds, the Essex County Prosecutor said.

One male was shot in the chest and the second was shot in the back, with the bullet lodged in his abdomen, officials said.

The victim shot in the chest is in stable condition, and the victim shot in the back was taken to surgery, said officials.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Investigation is ongoing.