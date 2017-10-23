Trump plans to release remaining classified JFK files

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are we about to learn new information about President John F. Kennedy’s assassination?

President Trump tweeted on Saturday that he will allow the remaining classified documents known commonly as the “JFK Files” to be released. The decision has received mixed reactions.

Kennedy was killed on November 22, 1963 while riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. A year later, the Warren Commission concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated Kennedy and that he acted alone. Decade later, conspiracy theories still exist about the assassination.

In 1992, Congress passed a law that instructed more than 5 million pages of records—including photographs, sound records and artifacts—be kept in a collection at the National Archives. According to the agency, around 88 percent of the records are now publicly available, and an additional 11 percent are available with sensitive portions removed. That means that only around 1 percent of the documents are withheld in full, but out of 5 million pages of records, that 1 percent still accounts for thousands of documents.

So why is President Trump tweeting about the release of the files in 2017? Well, that 1992 act says that all records withheld need to be released by this Thursday, Oct. 26, unless the President of the United States decides to block the release.

The White House is still leaving room for some documents to be potentially withheld with an administration official saying Saturday that, "The President believes that these documents should be made available in the interests of full transparency unless agencies provide a compelling and clear national security or law enforcement justification otherwise."

While some support the decision to release the documents, including Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, others are afraid that the release will fuel new conspiracy theories.

So will we learn anything new? Most historians believe there are no bombshells in the documents, but we may learn more information about Oswald’s secretive trip to Mexico City weeks before the assassination.