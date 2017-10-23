Trader Joe’s among stores listed in nationwide vegetable recall

NEW YORK — Trader Joe’s is among a slew of stores listed in a massive nationwide recall of mixed vegetables due to possible listeria contamination.

Mann Packing, located in Salinas, California, is voluntarily recalling minimally processed vegetable products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Contamination was detected through a single random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and no illnesses associated with the products have been reported, the FDA stated in its recall announcement last Thursday.

Recalled products were distributed throughout the U.S and Canada, with “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20. Customers are advised to throw the item away, or return to place of purchase for a full refund.

At Trader Joe’s, the 10 ounce bag of Kohlrabi Salad Blend, with a UPC Code of ‘0058 6146, has been recalled.

Other U.S. brands impacted by the recall include Archer Farms, Walmart and others. Click here for a full list.