Torrential rain, strong wind gusts to wallop NYC on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Heavy rain and strong wind gusts are expected to pound the NYC area overnight and well into Tuesday evening.

After a reasonable weather day Monday, the strong cold front heading in our direction will be very slow moving and produce beneficial rains and gusty winds on Tuesday.

Depending on how and where these rain bands set up and how strong any thunderstorms are (if any) there could be widespread 1-3 inches of rain (locally more in some spots) for much of the area.

The heaviest rain should hold off until the afternoon so the morning commute should not be heavily impacted.

Flooding will also be likely in some areas.

In addition to the rain, strong winds will develop and could gust at times between 30-40 mph. The front may take some time to clear so expect some showers early Wednesday morning ending west to east.

On Thursday expect cooler but seasonable temperatures for this time of year. Temperatures should range to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The next chance of rain isn’t until Sunday.

Beneficial rains on the way for tomorrow @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/HAiVdd5M2Z — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) October 23, 2017