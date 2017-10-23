Three in suits rob Queens father, son business; shoot dad, pistol whip son

OZONE PARK, Queens — A group of three people in suits shot a man and pistol whipped his son as they robbed the men’s Ozone Park business Monday morning, police said.

The suit-clad culprits demanded money and shot the 53-year-old father in the head, officials said. He is in critical condition. His 32-year-old son was pistol whipped during the robbery.

They ran a local business that supplied delis and gas stations in the area, according to local business owners.

Several other area businesses have also been targeted by gun-wielding robbers, said area diner owner Nitesh Singh.

“They are targeting this avenue here and I’m afraid that I’m going to be the next guy,” Singh said.

