Teen girls, 14 and 15, rescued from sex traffickers in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN — The New York Police Department says officers have rescued two teenage girls from upstate New York who were being held by alleged sex traffickers in a Brooklyn house.

Police say the two girls, ages 14 and 15, left their Ulster County homes on Oct. 17, but one of the girls was able to alert her father on social media that they were being held against their will.

The father then called police, who traced the message to a home in Brooklyn.

Police found the girls Saturday and brought them to a hospital for evaluation. Three 19-year-old suspects, two men and a woman, were arrested and charged with sex trafficking.