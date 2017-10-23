Second person arrested in Brooklyn home invasion that led to death of elderly man

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a violent home invasion earlier this month that led to the death of a 91-year-old man and injured his 100-year-old wife, police sources said Monday.

This is the second person to be arrested in connection to the robbery.

Suzette K. Troutman, 45, of East 92nd Street, Brooklyn, is charged with second-degree murder, assault and burglary in the Wednesday, Oct. 11 invasion that left one man dead on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Troutman is believed to be the couple’s home attendant, according to law enforcement sources.

On Friday, Dwayne Blackwood, 27, of Elton Street, Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Blackwood is also charged with assault and burglary.

Responding officers said they found Waldiman Thompson, 91, tied up and unconscious on the floor after his 100-year-old wife, Ethlin Thompson, managed to free herself and call 911.

Waldiman Thompson was pronounced dead at a hospital, and Ethlin Thompson was treated for superficial marks to her legs and arms, consistent with being tied up, officials said. Her injuries were not serious, police said at the time.

As many as four people may have broken into the Thompsons’ home, investigators said.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

