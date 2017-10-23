Rock thrown from highway overpass kills Michigan father in car

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan authorities have reopened a portion of Interstate 75 after gathering more evidence, two days after a rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed a windshield and killed a man.

TV stations reported Friday that teenagers have been taken into custody in Genesee County, although it wasn’t immediately clear how many. The sheriff’s office declined comment.

Thirty-two-year-old Kenneth White of Mount Morris was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit Wednesday night on I-75 in Vienna Township, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Detroit.

White, a father to a young boy, died.

Four other vehicles were struck with large rocks or concrete chunks. Investigators say the rocks may have been taken from another location.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. A $2,500 reward is being offered.