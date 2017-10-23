NYPD Police Academy graduate pops the question right after ceremony with help from PIX11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN—A newly sworn in NYPD officers surprised his girlfriend with a proposal with some help from PIX11.

Phillip Santana, 30, popped the question to his girlfriend Jennifer Guzman after graduating from the Police Academy, Monday.

The officer pretended to be interviewed by PIX11 about his new role as a cop.

This reporter asked Santana to spell his name and that of his fiancee.

Santana replied with feigned surprise, “fiancee? Well, you know what?”

He turned to a fellow recruit who presented him with a ring box, got down on one knee and proposed to his high school sweetheart.

The couple who have been together for five years, have a two-year-old son, Alexander.

Santana said he’d had this moment planned, “ever since I fell in love with her.”