New York bans e-cigarette use in bars, restaurants, parks

NEW YORK — E-cigarette smokers in New York will soon join the same outdoor areas as cigarette smokers.

The devices are now banned in bars, restaurants, parks and everywhere else regular cigarette use is prohibited. Gov. Andrew Cuomo added e-cigarettes to the Clean Indoor Air Act.

“These products are marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes but the reality is they also carry long-term risks to the health of users and those around them,” Gov.Cuomo said. “This measure closes another dangerous loophole in the law, creating a stronger, healthier New York for all.”

E-cigarette use was previously banned on New York school grounds.

Some ingredients found in e-cigarettes are considered toxic. The aerosol that users breathe from the device and exhale can contain nicotine, volatile organic compounds, cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.

Use of e-cigarettes among high school students increased by 900 percent from 2011 to 2015, according to the US Surgeon General.