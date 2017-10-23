Multiple dishwasher brands recalled due to fire hazard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 400,000 dishwashers are being recalled because of a potential fire hazard.

BSH Home Appliances has expanded their recall with brands including as Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air, and Thermador after the company says it has received complaints of the power cord overheating and causing fire.

The recall involves the four brands sold in stainless steel, black, white, and custom panel.

About 408,000 (and about 61,000 sold in Canada) were sold at appliance and specialty retailers, department stores, authorized builder distributors, and home improvement stores across the U.S. between January 2013 and May 2015.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a full list of the model and serial numbers included in this recall on their website.

Customers with affected dishwashers should stop using the appliances immediately and call BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.