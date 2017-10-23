Man who escaped police custody in the Bronx rearrested

THE BRONX — A prisoner who escaped police custody last week was rearrested, police said Monday.

Arius Hopkins, a 22-year-old from the Bronx, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday near White Plains Road and Arnow Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to the location on a report of an assault and when they arrived, they saw Hopkins allegedly “discarding a quantity of narcotics.”

He got away from the officers and ran onto Bronx Park East, where officers lost sight of him.

40.867895 -73.867275